The Cowboys placed Overshown (ACL) on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday.

Overshown will have to miss at least the first four games of the regular season as a result of the transaction, making him eligible to return Week 5 against the Jets on Oct. 5 at the earliest. The 2023 third-round pick is working his way back from a right knee injury suffered Week 14 of last season, when he tore his ACL, MCL and PCL, so it wouldn't be surprising if he requires longer than the four-game minimum to get healthy.