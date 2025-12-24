default-cbs-image
Overshown (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Commanders, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The third-year pro from Texas sustained a concussion in the Week 16 loss to the Chargers, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Thursday. Overshown has appeared in six contests since returning from a knee injury in the Week 11 matchup against the Raiders, recording 28 total tackles. While he's out in Week 17, expect Marist Liufau to operate as Dallas' top weakside linebacker.

