Overshown posted six tackles (five solo) and two pass defenses (including one interception) during the Cowboys' 38-21 win over the Eagles on Monday.

Overshown was given the green light by medical staff to play Monday after missing the Cowboys' five previous games due to a hamstring injury. The fourth-year linebacker ended up co-leading Dallas in tackles and he picked off Tanner McKee midway through the fourth quarter. Overshown has played in only 21 regular-season games since being selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he's still a key piece in the defense when healthy.