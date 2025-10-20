Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown: Practice window opening soon
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Overshown (knee) is expected to return to Cowboys' practice later this week, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
The third-year pro from Texas remains on the reserve/PUP list as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL, MCL and PCL sustained last season. However, his 21-day practice window is expected to be opened later this week, with hopes that he can return for Dallas' Week 11 matchup against the Raiders. Once Overshown returns to full health, he's likely to operate as one of the Cowboys' starting inside linebackers.
