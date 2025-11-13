default-cbs-image
Overshown (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Overshown was activated from the reserve/PUP list on Nov. 11 and is ready to make his 2025 season debut. The weakside linebacker is expected to continue to log full practices in preparation for Monday's game and will likely mix in at linebacker alongside Kenneth Murray and the newly acquired Logan Wilson.

