Overshown (hamstring/back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Overshown appeared on Thursday's injury report with multiple injuries. It remains unclear how serious the injuries are, but the linebacker was able to practice in a limited capacity during both Thursday's and Friday's sessions. Shemar James and Jaishawn Barham will likely see more snaps at inside linebacker if Overshown cannot suit up for Sunday's game against the Colts.