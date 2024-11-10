Overshown (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Overshown suffered a knee injury in the third quarter and his status for the rest of the game is now up in the air. If Overshown is unable to return, Marist Liufau will likely see the majority of the snaps at strongside linebacker.
