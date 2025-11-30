Overshown finished with six tackles (two solo) in Thursday's 31-28 win over the Chiefs.

The linebacker also played on more than half of the defensive snaps for the third consecutive game since returning from a knee injury that kept him out for the first nine contests of 2025. Overshown recorded 5.0 sacks, four passes defensed, including an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 13 games last year, and while he's still looking for his first big play this season, he is at least contributing again.