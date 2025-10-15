Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown: Return in play after bye
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Wednesday that Overshown (knee) could return Week 11 versus the Raiders, after Dallas' bye, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.
Overshown remains on the reserve/PUP list while working his way back from a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL in his right knee suffered last December. Early in the regular season Overshown said that he anticipated returning to action before Thanksgiving, a timetable that seems to still be realistic. Once cleared to retake the field, Overshown's presence will provide a notable boost for the Cowboys' defense, which has struggled significantly to open the 2025 campaign.
