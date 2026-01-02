Overshown (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Overshown has been in the league's concussion protocol since Week 16, and his downgrade to did-not-participate in Friday's practice session has sealed his fate for the 2025 season. The linebacker will end the season with 12 missed games, three times more than he missed in his rookie season. With Logan Wilson set to start Sunday's game in his place, Overshown will finish a short 2025 campaign with 28 tackles (15 solo) through six games and just 218 defensive snaps.