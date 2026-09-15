Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that Overshown is expected to miss 1-2 weeks due to the hamstring injury he sustained during Sunday's loss against the Giants, Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network reports.

Overshown was forced out of the Cowboys' regular-season debut early with a hamstring issue, and it seems like he'll likely have to sit out at least one game as he recovers. Any time he spends on the sidelines could open up additional time at linebacker for rookie third-rounder Jaishawn Barham.