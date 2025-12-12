Head coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters Friday that Overshown won't be on a snap count during Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

For the first time since returning from a knee injury in the Week 11 win over the Raiders, Overshown won't be on a pitch count. Through four appearances this season, the Texas product has played 161 defensive snaps and recorded 19 total tackles. Following Schottenheimer's comments, Overshown is expected to operate as the Cowboys' top linebacker Sunday.