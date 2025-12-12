Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown: Snap count removed
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters Friday that Overshown won't be on a snap count during Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
For the first time since returning from a knee injury in the Week 11 win over the Raiders, Overshown won't be on a pitch count. Through four appearances this season, the Texas product has played 161 defensive snaps and recorded 19 total tackles. Following Schottenheimer's comments, Overshown is expected to operate as the Cowboys' top linebacker Sunday.
More News
-
Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown: Logs seven tackles vs. Detroit•
-
Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown: Records six tackles Thursday•
-
Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown: Practices in full•
-
Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown: Activated from PUP•
-
Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown: Trending toward Week 11 return•
-
Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown: Officially ruled out for Week 9•