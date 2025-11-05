Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Tuesday that Overshown (knee) is "trending" toward being activated from injured reserve ahead of the Cowboys' Week 11 clash against the Raiders on Monday, Nov. 17, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Overshown is in the final stages of his rehab from a torn ACL, MCL and PCL that he suffered in December. His 21-day practice window opened Oct. 22, and while he wasn't ready to return for Weeks 8 and 9, the expectation is that he'll be available to make his 2025 debut in Week 11. Overshown's return would bolster a Cowboys linebacker corps that will be without Jack Sanborn (groin) for at least four games after the latter was placed on injured reserve Monday.