Owner Jerry Jones said that Overshown will need surgery to address the knee injury he sustained during Monday's game versus the Bengals, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Also per Archer, the Cowboys fear that Overshown suffered damage to his right knee beyond a torn ACL. The team is still waiting for MRI results to confirm which specific ligaments were injured. It's all but a foregone conclusion that Overshown will spend the rest of the current campaign on injured reserve, which in the meantime would lead to an expanded role for rookie third-rounder Marist Liufau.