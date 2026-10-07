Overshown (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Overshown was a DNP in all three practices in a shortened week due to a hamstring injury, which he sustained in the Cowboys' regular-season opener against the Giants. He'll end up missing a fourth consecutive game as a result of his health concern, and his next chance to play is Week 6 against the Packers on Sunday, Oct. 18. Jaishawn Barham and Shemar James will continue to operate in elevated roles at inside linebacker next to Dee Winters for as long as Overshown is sidelined.