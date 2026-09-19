Overshown (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer had already announced that the starting inside linebacker was set to miss one or two weeks due to the hamstring issue he suffered in last Sunday's loss to the Giants. Overshown's status for Week 2 is not surprising, and the 26-year-old could end up missing the team's Week 3 game against the Ravens if he continues to miss practice due to injury.