Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown: Won't return in Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Overshown (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Denver, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Overshown was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday and logged a trio of limited practices this week. However, he's not ready to make his season debut and may not do so until utilizing his entire 21-day practice window. That means he might not see game action until Monday, Nov. 17 against Las Vegas.
