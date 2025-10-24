default-cbs-image
Overshown (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Denver, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Overshown was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday and logged a trio of limited practices this week. However, he's not ready to make his season debut and may not do so until utilizing his entire 21-day practice window. That means he might not see game action until Monday, Nov. 17 against Las Vegas.

