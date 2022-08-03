Houston drew praise from both coach Mike McCarthy and teammate CeeDee Lamb on Tuesday, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

In the wake of a foot injury to James Washington that could keep him sidelined until mid-October, the Cowboys' depth chart at wide receiver suddenly seems perilously thin behind Lamb. Owner/GM Jerry Jones said Tuesday he was "satisfied" with the team's depth and felt "no urgency" to go out and sign a veteran, however, and Houston's emergence may have something to do with that. The undrafted rookie out of Western Illinois has been standing out to the coaching staff since OTAs, and Lamb has noticed too, noting how "smooth he is in and out of his breaks. His releases are A1.'' Houston isn't likely to force his way into a starting role, but he appears to be doing everything necessary to win a roster spot.