Houston caught two of five passes for 16 yards in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

The Tampa Bay secondary focused its attention on CeeDee Lamb (2-29 on a team-high 11 targets), but Houston wasn't able to do much against lesser coverage. The undrafted rookie earned a spot on the roster with a strong offseason, but with Dak Prescott (hand) now set to miss multiple weeks and Cooper Rush taking over under center, the entire Cowboys passing game figures to take a big step back. Houston will also face additional competition for snaps and targets once Michael Gallup (knee) is cleared to play, something that could happen as soon as Week 2 against the Bengals.