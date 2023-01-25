Dallas signed Houston to a reserve/future deal Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Houston signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois and made Dallas' initial 53-man roster. He caught two of five targets for 16 yards in Week 1 but failed to secure his lone target in Week 2 and was waived ahead of Michael Gallup's (ankle) season debut. After clearing waivers, Houston latched on with the Cowboy's practice squad and spent the remainder of the campaign there. With his new deal, Houston will be able to stick around the organization and build off his solid rookie campaign.