Houston ended Thursday's joint practice with the Chargers by catching a Hail Mary pass from Dak Prescott for a touchdown, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Western Illinois has been making a name for himself since OTAs, and Houston connecting with Prescott on a big play -- even if it's in practice -- can only help his chances of making the final roster. What's working in Houston's favor even more is the health of the rest of the Cowboys' wide receiver corps. Michael Gallup (knee) and James Washington (foot) are set to miss the beginning of the regular season, while CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown are both dealing with minor toe/foot issues. That leaves Houston competing primarily with Simi Fehoko and KaVontae Turpin for snaps on offense behind 2022 third-round pick Jalen Tolbert.