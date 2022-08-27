Houston caught two of three targets for 25 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks.

The undrafted rookie free agent out of Western Illinois caught passes from two different quarterbacks on the night, connecting with Will Grier on an eight-yard reception late in the first quarter before helping set up the eventual game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter with a 17-yard catch from Ben DiNucci. The fact that Houston was still on the field that late in the contest suggests he's on the roster bubble, but he's been impressing the coaching staff since OTAs and has helped his case with some strong work on special teams. If Houston does make the Week 1 roster, he'll be fighting with Jalen Tolbert, Noah Brown (toe), Simi Fehoko and KaVontae Turpin for snaps and targets behind CeeDee Lamb (foot) in a patchwork receiving corps that will eventually get reinforcements in the form of Michael Gallup (knee) and James Washington (foot).