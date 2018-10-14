Thompson (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.

Thompson has totaled just six targets the past three games, hasn't surpassed 33 yards receiving in a given game this season and has yet to record a touchdown as a Cowboy. To make matters worse, he's taking on a Jacksonville defense that ranks first against the pass (191 yards per game).

