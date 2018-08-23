Thompson (Achilles) is expected to return to practice Thursday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Thompson has been sidelined for most of training camp due to string of different injuries. The 29-year-old's return to practice could help his chances of playing in Sunday's dress rehearsal game. Thompson will need to make up for time lost if he hopes to retain his spot as the team's primary kick returner.

