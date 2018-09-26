Cowboys' Deonte Thompson: Gathers 23 yards
Thompson snatched both of his targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 24-13 loss to Seattle.
Thompson has settled into the No. 2 receiver role in a Dallas offense that ranks 31st in the league in receiving yards. The veteran has yet to tally 35 yards in a game and doesn't figure to see much of an improvement against Detroit's top-ranked passing defense.
More News
-
Cowboys' Deonte Thompson: Four catches in win over Giants•
-
Cowboys' Deonte Thompson: Sees five targets in loss to Panthers•
-
Cowboys' Deonte Thompson: Signs with Cowboys•
-
Deonte Thompson: Let go Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Deonte Thompson: Returns to practice•
-
Cowboys' Deonte Thompson: Expected back at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: Running out of Fitzmagic?
We’re reacting to Monday night’s game and telling you who to add from the Waiver Wire on today’s...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Big questions for Week 4
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six of the biggest issues...