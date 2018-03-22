Thompson has signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Cowboys, ESPN's Todd Archer reports.

The 29-year-old set career highs in 2017, logging 38 catches and 555 receiving yards, while adding a pair of TDs over the course of 16 games (five with the Bears and 11 with the Bills). Dallas is a decent landing spot for Thompson, given that Cowboys are looking to re-tool their wideout corps, which for now is headed by Dez Bryant and also includes Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley. In addition to providing his new team with needed depth at the position following the expected departure of Brice Butler, the speedy Thompson can also contribute as a kick returner.