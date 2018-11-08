Thompson (ribs) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Thompson was unable to practice to begin the week, so his limited participation is a step in the right direction. The depth wideout continues to progress in his recovery from a rib injury sustained during a Week 9 loss to the Titans, and should be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles. If Thompson is unable to suit up, Jourdan Lewis will serve as the Cowboys' top kick returner.

