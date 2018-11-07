Thompson did not practice Wednesday due to a hip injury, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Thompson appears to have suffered a hip injury during Monday's loss to the Titans. The wideout has eclipsed 20 yards only once since Week 3, and remains behind Amari Cooper, Cole Beasley, Michael Gallup, Allen Hurns and Tavon Austin (groin) on Dallas' depth chart. If Thompson is unable to suit up against the Eagles in Week 10, his absence is unlikely to notably impact the Cowboys' offense.

More News
Our Latest Stories