Thompson (Achilles) is participating in team drills at training camp, Bryan Broaddus of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Thompson was sidelined at June's minicamp due to a combination of Achilles and shoulder injuries. However, the receiver's participation in team drills suggests he's since received medical clearance to participate in football activities. Thompson is competing with Cole Beasley, Michael Gallup and Tavon Austin for slotting on the depth chart under Terrance Williams and Allen Hurns.