Cowboys' Deonte Thompson: Participating in training camp
Thompson (Achilles) is participating in team drills at training camp, Bryan Broaddus of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Thompson was sidelined at June's minicamp due to a combination of Achilles and shoulder injuries. However, the receiver's participation in team drills suggests he's since received medical clearance to participate in football activities. Thompson is competing with Cole Beasley, Michael Gallup and Tavon Austin for slotting on the depth chart under Terrance Williams and Allen Hurns.
More News
-
Cowboys' Deonte Thompson: Sidelined at minicamp•
-
Cowboys' Deonte Thompson: Headed to Dallas•
-
Deonte Thompson: Generating some interest•
-
Bills' Deonte Thompson: Pair of grabs in playoff defeat•
-
Bills' Deonte Thompson: In uniform Sunday•
-
Bills' Deonte Thompson: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...
-
Draft to stream QBs
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite four quarterbacks to draft for streaming
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Cook
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Looking at early quarterback ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for quarterbacks heading into 2018.
-
Podcast: Why Wentz is risky
Is Aaron Rodgers in a tier of his own and is Carson Wentz really a bust? Quarterback Week continues...
-
Industry analysts mock with CBS
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft, which features analysts...