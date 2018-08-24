Thompson (Achilles) returned to practice Friday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Thompson took to the practice field after being sidelined for most of training camp with a slew of injuries. The 29-year-old took first-team reps, including working as a kick returner. Thompson's chances of playing in Sunday's dress rehearsal game are trending upward, and a strong showing could help him earn a spot on the 53-man roster. However, with Cole Beasley, Michael Gallup, and Tavon Austin all competing with Thompson for spots on the depth chart beneath Terrance Williams and Allen Hurns, the veteran faces an uphill battle to earn a meaningful offensive role.

More News
Our Latest Stories