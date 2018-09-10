Thompson caught three of five targets for 27 yards in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.

All five of the targets came in the fourth quarter on Dallas' final two possessions, when the team was mounting a desperate comeback bid. Thompson's absence from the game plan outside of the two-minute drill suggests he'd need an injury or two above him on the depth chart to have any significant fantasy value, but given the general futility the entire passing game showed in Carolina, his little flicker of late chemistry with Dak Prescott could be enough to earn him a larger role in Week 2.