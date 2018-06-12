Cowboys' Deonte Thompson: Sidelined at minicamp
Thompson is being held out of mandatory minicamp Tuesday due to injuries to his Achilles and shoulder, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Thompson signed a one-year deal with the Vikings this offseason after having a career-best year in 2017. Given that the Cowboys are fairly light on depth at wide receiver, chances are any injury won't affect Thompson's roster standing for the upcoming season, but he does have a real opportunity to carve out a legitimate role in the passing game with an impressive offseason. It's unclear, however, how serious these injuries are at this time and how long Thompson will be out for.
