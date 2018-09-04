Cowboys' Deonte Thompson: Signs with Cowboys
Thompson signed a contract with the Raiders on Monday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Thompson was initially part of the team's cuts Saturday, but the placement of Noah Brown on injured reserve has reopened a spot for him. The veteran wideout should provide some depth at wideout for the Cowboys after totaling 38 catches for 555 yards and two scores last season.
