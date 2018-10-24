Thompson failed to convert his only target into a catch during Sunday's 20-17 loss to Washington.

Thompson has now been catchless in two of his last four games and hasn't reached 20 yards in a single contest since Week 3. Things aren't likely to get better after the bye. Not only does Dallas take on a pesky Titans pass defense ranked eighth in passing yards per game at 226, but new acquisition Amari Cooper figures to vacuum up whatever limited looks Thompson was receiving on offense.

