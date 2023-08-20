Vaughn rushed five times for 14 yards and a touchdown, brought in his only target for minus-1 yard and returned two kickoffs for 38 yards in the Cowboys' 22-14 preseason loss to the Seahawks on Saturday night.

Vaughn didn't see any touches until the second half, with Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis both slotting in ahead of him. Although he was nowhere near as efficient on a per-carry basis as during Dallas' preseason-opening loss to the Jaguars, Vaughn still made the highlight reel with a nifty 14-yard touchdown run on which he spun away from would-be tacklers to cap off the Cowboys' first second-half drive. Vaughn is essentially a lock for a roster spot already, so he may actually see modest playing time in next Saturday night's exhibition finale versus the Raiders while Dowdle and Davis likely play out the final chapter of their job battle.