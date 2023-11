Vaughn (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game at Carolina, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 22-year-old suited up last week against the Giants after being a healthy scratch the previous three games, and he'll return to the inactive list Sunday with Rico Dowdle (ankle) available. Vaughn has 21 carries for 38 yards and six catches for 30 yards in six games this season, and his role is unlikely to change much while Dowdle and starter Tony Pollard are healthy.