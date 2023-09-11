Vaughn carried the ball six times for eight yards in Sunday's 40-0 rout of the Giants.

The Cowboys were up 16-0 after the first quarter thanks to their defense and special teams and never looked back, creating some garbage-time opportunities for depth players late in the game. Vaughn failed to impress in his first NFL action though, and both Rico Dowdle (24 rushing yards on six carries) and KaVontae Turpin (14 yards and a TD on three carries) did more with their chances out of the backfield once Tony Pollard was done for the night. Vaughn made plenty of highlight reels in college and even the preseason, but the 5-foot-6 rookie still has to prove his skills can overcome his size against the highest level of competition.