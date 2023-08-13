Vaughn rushed eight times for 50 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for six yards in Saturday's preseason tilt against Jacksonville.

Vaughn made quite the splash when he began dominating the defense in the second half of Saturday's contest. The sixth-round pick was brought in to help a position group that lacked reliable pass-catchers last year, but he showed us that he could be more than just a passing-down specialist. Vaughn just played a strong hand that could have him jumping ahead of Malik Davis -- who struggled replacing Tony Pollard (ankle) -- on the depth chart come Week 1. More eyes will certainly be on Vaughn when the Cowboys visit the Seahawks on Saturday for more preseason play.