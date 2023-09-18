Vaughn carried the ball three times for 16 yards and caught all three of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's win over the Jets.

With the Cowboys routing another opponent, the depth options in the backfield behind Tony Pollard saw significant volume -- Vaughn's six touches were topped by Rico Dowdle's seven, and KaVontae Turpin handled three touches as well. After a disappointing NFL debut in Week 1, this time around Vaughn showed glimpses of the explosiveness that made him a preseason darling, with his longest gain going for 13 yards. Should anything happen to Pollard, Vaughn will be a priority target on fantasy waiver wires, even if his diminutive stature makes him unlikely to take on a true starter's workload.