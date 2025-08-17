Vaughn rushed the ball five times for 11 yards in Saturday's 31-13 preseason loss to the Ravens. He added one reception on one target for seven yards.

Vaughn had risen up the depth chart in Dallas with Jaydon Blue (heel) and Miles Sanders both sidelined. However, Sanders returned to practice this week and started Saturday's contest ahead of Vaughn. Depending on the severity of Blue's injury, Vaughn could enter the regular season third on the depth chart, but regular touches in the offense don't appear likely barring additional injuries.