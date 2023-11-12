Vaughn is in line to serve as the Cowboys' punt returner in Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Giants with KaVontae Turpin (shoulder) inactive, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The speedy rookie was last active in Week 5, and he'll now have a chance to add to the 40 rushing yards, 19 receiving yards and 10 punt return yards he's amassed in five games thus far. Vaughn could be particularly busy in his special-teams role, considering the Giants will start rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito and therefore could see plenty of drives end in punts.