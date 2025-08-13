Vaughn worked with the first-team offense during practice Tuesday, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The undersized back showed his usual elusiveness, but Vaughn heads into his third NFL season having yet to make much of an impact with his rare touches in game action. He's getting opportunities with the first team while rookie Jaydon Blue (heel) is sidelined, but Vaughn faces an uphill battle to even have a spot on the gameday roster with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders also ahead of him on the depth chart, and 2025 seventh-round pick Phil Mafah looking good in camp as well.