Vaughn (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Monday at the Chargers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Vaughn's playing time has been inconsistent through five games this season, with his snap share topping out at 30 percent in the Cowboys' Week 4 blowout of the Patriots. Overall, he's averaging exactly two yards on his 20 carries and has gathered in all five of his targets for 19 yards. Dallas signaled that it was making a change in its reserve RB ranks by elevating Malik Davis ahead of Monday's contest, and indeed Vaughn is a healthy scratch with Davis and Rico Dowdle serving as the options behind starter Tony Pollard.