Vaughn carried the ball 10 times for 42 yards and added 22 yards on one kickoff return in Friday's 31-13 preseason win over the Falcons.

The 2023 sixth-round pick got the start for Dallas and gained most of his yardage on the team's opening drive, as he helped set up a one-yard TD run for Joe Milton. Miles Sanders (shoulder) was held out of the contest and Jaydon Blue left the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury, so Vaughn's solid performance may prove to be timely as he tries to win a spot in the backfield behind presumed Week 1 starter Javonte Williams.