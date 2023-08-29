Dowdle was included on the Cowboys' initial 53-man roster following roster cuts Tuesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Behind Tony Pollard, Dallas' situation at running back has cleared up somewhat, with Vaughn, Rico Dowdle and fellow rookie Hunter Luepke making the team over Malik Davis. With Ronald Jones suspended for the first two games of the season, Vaughn, a 2023 sixth-round pick, thus will be among the options to spell Pollard in the early going. In two preseason games, Vaughn notched 13 carries for 64 yards and two touchdowns and gathered in all four targets for five yards.