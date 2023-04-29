The Cowboys selected Vaughn in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, 212nd overall.

Everyone will be concerned with Vaughn's small stature (5-foot-5), but all he did in college was produce, finishing with the most all-purpose yards during the 2022 campaign and tallying 22 touchdowns back in 2021 with Kansas State. The comparisons to Darren Sproles won't do Vaughn any favors given the latter's near 10-pound advantage in weight, but the 21-year-old can absolutely be an explosive weapon in an offense that already caters to a multi-dimensional back in Tony Pollard.