Vaughn has impressed the coaching staff so far in camp both as a runner and a receiver, Saad Yousef of The Athletic reports.

While the diminutive running back's pass-catching skills were apparent in college, it wasn't clear how the rest of his game might translate to the NFL. Through early padded practices, Vaughn has shown an ability to use his 5-6 stature to his advantage by hiding behind blockers before exploding into space. The big test will be how he's able to hold up in pass protection, but if he shows he isn't a total liability, the 2023 sixth-round pick could carve out a consistent role in the offense behind lead back Tony Pollard. Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle and Ronald Jones (suspension) are the other options for backup RB snaps in Dallas.