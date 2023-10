Vaughn carried the ball eight times for nine yards and caught his only target for two yards in Sunday's rout of the Patriots.

While he didn't do much with the volume, this was still the most touches Vaughn has seen in an NFL game to date. The rookie's increased workload came as a result of an injury to Rico Dowdle (hip), so Vaughn could continue seeing a bigger role in the Dallas backfield behind starter Tony Pollard in Week 5 against the 49ers.