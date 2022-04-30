The Cowboys selected Harper in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 193rd overall.

Harper spent six seasons at Oklahoma State and never handled a consistent starting role until his senior season when he posted 96 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks and two pass breakups over 14 games (13 starts). He features excellent speed with a 4.49 40-yard dash, but Harper still struggles in coverage. The Cowboys have vacancies at linebacker, so Harper has a chance to stick around, especially if he can show special-teams ability.