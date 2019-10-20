Play

Smith (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Eagles, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith got a chance early in the season when Michael Gallup was sidelined. That said, Gallup is available Sunday for a third straight game, ensuring Smith is a part of the inactive list. This may be Smith's reality without an absence from Gallup.

